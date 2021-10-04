Sentinel (DVPN) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $182.51 million and approximately $995,710.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,607,114,705 coins and its circulating supply is 5,028,713,864 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

