Serum Price Tops $8.66 (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. Serum has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $441.20 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Serum has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.66 or 0.00017604 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.09 or 0.08760090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00054663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00283693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00114636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.