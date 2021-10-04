ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 75 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $14.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $617.97. 1,173,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,653. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.68. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $681.10. The stock has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.91, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

