ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.78

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.78 and last traded at $78.70, with a volume of 213439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.61.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

