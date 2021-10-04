Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Short Interest Up 45.0% in September

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVBI. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Severn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Severn Bancorp by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Severn Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Severn Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Severn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $847,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Severn Bancorp alerts:

SVBI stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.82. Severn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, and commercial real estate services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.