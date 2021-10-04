SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 22,070 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,444,000 after buying an additional 120,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,089,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,220,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,214,000 after buying an additional 137,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $279.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $183.41 and a 12 month high of $309.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.