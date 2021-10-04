SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 371,705 Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,705 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.46% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $150,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.76.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $8.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.