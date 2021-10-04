SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,329 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 310.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after buying an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 43,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,718,000 after purchasing an additional 48,515 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 19.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,087,000 after purchasing an additional 233,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equinix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after buying an additional 145,182 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.88.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $789.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $833.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $778.48.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

