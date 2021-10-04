SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 164.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 85.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total transaction of $628,782.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.04, for a total value of $18,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 960,434 shares of company stock worth $323,102,374. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.08.

NYSE CVNA opened at $302.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.83 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.34. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $179.24 and a 1 year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

