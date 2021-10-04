SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 527.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,504 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of NeoGenomics worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 460,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 346,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $48.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 0.66.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

