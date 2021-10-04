SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 264,391 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3,271.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,391 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of The Mosaic worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Mosaic by 33.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 60,341 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 1,652.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 183,875 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,617 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.34.

NYSE MOS opened at $37.80 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

