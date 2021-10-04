SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 563.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,418 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of AGCO worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 1,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AGCO by 572.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AGCO opened at $125.55 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $71.91 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

