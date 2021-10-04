SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,969 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.26% of Momo worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Momo by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momo by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Momo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in Momo by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Momo by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

MOMO opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. Momo Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOMO. Citigroup decreased their target price on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

