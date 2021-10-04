SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Globe Life worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Globe Life by 1,690.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 258,713 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at $22,598,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Globe Life by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after buying an additional 181,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.20.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $90.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.84. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.71 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

