SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,233 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after buying an additional 5,520,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,234,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,290 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.62.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.