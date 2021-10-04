SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.65 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 795.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,599 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of nVent Electric worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVT opened at $33.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

