SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.94 Million Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 499.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,869 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Tempur Sealy International worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 437,730 shares of company stock worth $19,546,086 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.