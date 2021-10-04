SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.64 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,668 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 99.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after acquiring an additional 969,518 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 355.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after acquiring an additional 744,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their target price on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KR opened at $39.14 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

