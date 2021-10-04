SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 456.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,189 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.1% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

NYSE:BAH opened at $80.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

