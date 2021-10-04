SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 4,579.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,960,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $24,311,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $2,093,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,720 shares of company stock worth $51,381,376.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $75.59 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

