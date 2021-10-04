SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 655.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of APA worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in APA by 316.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $21.80 on Monday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist cut their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

