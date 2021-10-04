SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 961.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Guardant Health worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GH opened at $107.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.76. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,989.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,817,488. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection.

