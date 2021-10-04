SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $247.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.67. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.09.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

