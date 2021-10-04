SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 27,753 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

