SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 42,156 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 129.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 976,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 20.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $119.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

