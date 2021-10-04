SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 83,392 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 1,089.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 83,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ryder System worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 4.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ryder System by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R stock opened at $83.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $77.74.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.