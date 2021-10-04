SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,952 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 246.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.71.

DECK stock opened at $365.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.36. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $229.76 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $207,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,708,416. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

