SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 1.67% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of KIE opened at $38.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

