SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 53,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $298.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $322.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.48.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

