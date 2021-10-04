SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $90.50 on Monday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $204.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

