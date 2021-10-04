SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 426.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Zscaler by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS stock opened at $263.16 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total value of $446,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,729.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,329 shares of company stock valued at $93,764,311 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

