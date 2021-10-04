SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,434 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,115 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Argus lowered their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.08.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $222.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $218.18 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

