SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,304 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Leidos by 6.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 129.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $97.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average is $100.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

