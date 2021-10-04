Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shares traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.57. 1,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 165,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

The company has a market cap of $843.72 million and a PE ratio of -7.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of ($4.23) million for the quarter. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $44,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $94,096.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,085 shares of company stock valued at $562,755. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,481,000 after purchasing an additional 857,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 326,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 266,813 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 274,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 133,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

