Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,768,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 979,679 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth $3,712,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131,637 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 53,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJR opened at $29.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0797 dividend. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

