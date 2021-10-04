Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY stock opened at $604.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $602.16 and its 200-day moving average is $564.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.84.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total transaction of $2,988,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock worth $56,699,745. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.