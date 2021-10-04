Shelton Capital Management Buys 1,526 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.59.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $192.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $126.64 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

