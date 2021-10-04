Shelton Capital Management Buys 17,000 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Invitae worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 103.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $28.67 on Monday. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.84.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $539,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

