Shelton Capital Management Buys Shares of 51,800 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after purchasing an additional 622,530 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after buying an additional 493,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $25,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $47.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

