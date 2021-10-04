Shelton Capital Management Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,123 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Paychex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Paychex by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Paychex by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.61.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at $46,187,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.15 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $118.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

