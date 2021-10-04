Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,973 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $447,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 211.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 68.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,703,000 after buying an additional 26,552 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.64.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.88. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

