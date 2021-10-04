Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,690 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ABB by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 204,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 12.5% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,814,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ABB by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABB. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

ABB opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

