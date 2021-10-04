Shelton Capital Management Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after buying an additional 4,454,432 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 581,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,709. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.