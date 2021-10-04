Shelton Capital Management Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 429.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.23.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $310.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.79 and a 52 week high of $347.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.