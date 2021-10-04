Shelton Capital Management Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $360.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.89 and its 200 day moving average is $349.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $266.97 and a twelve month high of $382.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

