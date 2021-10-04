Shelton Capital Management Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,115 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the first quarter worth $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cree in the second quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cree by 16.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cree by 113.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,204 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Cree in the second quarter worth $137,000.

CREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cree from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.07.

CREE opened at $79.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

