Shelton Capital Management Has $3.03 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $31,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.59.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.13 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $87.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

