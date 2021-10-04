Shelton Capital Management Has $3.03 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.58 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

