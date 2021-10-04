Shelton Capital Management Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 54.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,122,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 351.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,581,000 after acquiring an additional 948,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $26,098,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% during the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,473,000 after acquiring an additional 669,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $25.84 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

