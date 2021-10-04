Shelton Capital Management Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $297.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.10. The company has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

